Taiwan’s Inclusion in the WHO: A Global Imperative  Weather Update for Monday, July 8, 2024  VACANCY: St. Kitts Tourism Authority  VACANCY: St. Kitts Tourism Authority – Sales &amp; Marketing Consultant, United Kingdom  Weather Update for Monday, 10th June, 2024  Archives 
World News

Photos: Aftermath of the Israeli strike that killed Hassan Nasrallah 

28 September 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has been killed, dealing a seismic blow to the Lebanese group that has been engaged in a year of crossborder hostilities with Israel.

Hezbollah’s statement on Saturday came shortly after Israel’s military said it had killed Nasrallah in an air strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs – a move that could destabilise Lebanon and trigger a regional war.

Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for more than 30 years, is by far the most powerful person to be killed by Israel in weeks of intensified fighting with Hezbollah. The Israeli military said it carried out a precise air strike on Friday evening while Hezbollah leadership were meeting at their headquarters in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said six people were killed and 91 injured in the strikes, which levelled six apartment buildings. Ali Karki, the commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front and other commanders were also killed, the Israeli military said.

Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas condemned Nasrallah’s killing as a “cowardly terrorist act”.

Israel has shifted the focus of its operation from Gaza to Lebanon, where heavy bombing has killed more than 700 people, according to the Lebanon Health Ministry, after cross-border exchanges escalated over the past week. Most of the Lebanese deaths came on Monday, the deadliest day of violence since Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war.

 

Support us

Related News

16 September 2024

China frees US pastor David Lin who was jailed for life in 2006 

20 September 2024

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 938 

06 September 2024

China ends foreign adoptions leaving prospective families with questions 

28 September 2024

Israel’s military says it has killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah 