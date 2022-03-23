Phase Two of the Traffic Signal Lights Is Topic for Discussion on Working for You on Wednesday, March 23

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 23, 2022 (SKNIS): The recent commissioning of Phase Two of the Traffic Signal Lights will be discussed on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The special guests will be Mr. Barrington Cross, Programmer for the traffic signal lights; Mr. George Gilbert, Director of the Public Works Department; and Inspector Carlene Phipps of the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

The discussion will focus on the rationale for the installation of traffic signal lights in and around Basseterre, changes to traffic laws and general education for motorists and pedestrians with respect to road safety.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, "Working for You" offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration.

