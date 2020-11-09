Pfizer announces final phases of COVID-19 vaccine testing – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

NEW YORK — Pfizer Inc. and BioNTechSE has announced their mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, against SARS-CoV-2 has demonstrated evidence of efficacy against COVID-19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, based on the first interim efficacy analysis conducted on November 8 by an external, independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) from the Phase 3 clinical […]