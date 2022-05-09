Pete Davidson Slighted Kanye West Again, Jokes About AIDS Rumors Ye Started

Pete Davidson has been talking a lot since Kanye West went silent for almost two months. During a stand-up session for Netflix, the comedian publicly responded to Kanye, who began trolling him late last year.

Pete Davidson is dating Kanye Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and it appears that their relationship has grown serious with him seen spending time with Kanye’s daughter North and also bizarrely tattooing the initials of Kim and Kanye’s children on his neck.

Kanye West has been at loggerheads with Pete, whom he called Skete, and several other things, including telling him to apologize to his family and kill himself as well as telling the world that he heard that Pete had the deadly sexually transmitted disease, AIDS.

It seems that Pete is getting his lick back as one of the jokes centered on one of Kanye’s outbursts in the past.

During his set on “Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival”, Pete compared Kanye to the TV character Mrs. Doubtfire played by famous actor Robin Williams.

“Does anybody else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a Mrs Doubtfire? I come home one day and they’re like, this is the new housekeeper. And, he’s like, “What’s up fam?”

Mrs. Doubtfire is a character in the movie of the same name that was released in 1993, where a divorced actor dresses up as a female housekeeper to spend time with his children.

He also took a jab at Kanye’s AIDS statement into a joke where he ridiculed the rapper, who is often called a ‘genius’ for his creativity despite being a college dropout.

“I had an AIDS scare this year, yea I did, and you’re life Pete wow what’s going in your life? Are you sharing needles, you doing heroin? Are you having tons of unprotected sex? No, Kanye told me I had AIDS…and he’s a genius so I’m like FFFF I better call my doctor, a college dropout thinks I have AIDS, so I went to the doctor I actually got checked, maybe he’s right, so a doctor told me I don’t have AIDS, I just look like I have AIDS….”

Pete also said John Mulaney gave him advice on how to respond to Kanye- spread his own rumor that Kanye has polio.

Kanye West has been quiet, but the rapper has been adamant he does not want Davidson around his children, referencing an old sexual joke the comedian told about a baby.

The rapper, in the meantime, has been boo’d up with Chaney Jones, who is a mental health therapist. He has also been off of social media since his outbursts months ago as he said he wanted to work on his marriage and save it for his children’s sake.

Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, recently started going more public with their first official public appearance at the Met Gala.