Persons Missing At Sea Now Safe In Saba

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Aug 14, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): 4 Nevis residents who were missing at sea for a short time are back on land, safe and sound

According to information given by the St. Kitts Nevis Coast Guard, the persons are Janase Walters from Jamaica, and Nevisians Garfield Jeffers; Casio Williams; and Kyle Hanley, who was also the captain.

Friends and family members took to social media to share their relief upon hearing that they are okay.

Reports online say After participating in the Anguilla Poker Run over the weekend, the four began their journey home in Playboy – a Mini Skater speedboat. According to the Coast Guard there was some difficulty with the fuel line and battery.

A search party of the St. Maarten Coast Guard, the Saba Coast Guard, and the St. Kitts Nevis Coast Guard was commissioned on Monday morning. The SKN Coast Guard performed a parallel search 14 miles south of Saba.

The four were found by the fishing vessel Spirit of Saba and taken to the harbor.

Currently, the SKN Coast Guard is conducting an interview with the Dutch Coast Guard and Police.

The four seem to be in good health according to the SKN Coast Guard.

They will return home shortly.

Captain Hanley will then decide how he will retrieve his boat.