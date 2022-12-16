Permanent Secretaries From Across Various Government Ministries Benefit From Human Resource Management Training

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 12, 2022 (SKNIS) – Permanent Secretaries from across various Government Ministries are taking part in a two-day professional development training course (December 12-13) to enhance the efficient functioning of the Public Service. On December 12, 2022, Corporate Trainer Mr. Douglas Wattley spoke about the purpose of the training sessions and the desired outcomes upon completion.

“This week, as well as last week and the previous week, I have been engaged with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to train some of its senior staff in how to conduct a situation analysis, a simple task but one that is needed as we propose a different way to run the Public Service. We are hoping that we can be in a position to operate the Public Service as an evidence-based organization, where our decisions are made based on the analysis of data. Today, the workshop is with permanent secretaries since we previously had Heads of Departments/Divisions, Senior Assistant Secretaries, and certain technical officers from across the Government,” said Mr. Wattley.

The training is part of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to human resource development and investment in ways to improve the Public Service.

“Over the two weeks of training, 95 persons would have already been trained. This sets the foundation for a new paradigm that we are trying to introduce in the Public Service. I have been asked to help. The Government through the Prime Minister has indicated that training will be a critical component of the Public Service going forward. The Government wants to build competency across the Public Service, and I hope to play a part in that,” said Mr. Wattley.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has earmarked capacity building of the domestic population as a critical part of its developmental agenda. The Public Service will be a key driving force in delivering public goods and services to the larger population, and the roll-out of all the plans the Government has.