Pedestrians and Motorists Directed to Adhere to Traffic Signals at Intersections

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 24, 2022 (SKNIS): For safety and security, pedestrians and motorists are strongly advised to adhere to all the different traffic signs and signals placed at intersections and failure to comply will result in penalties, said Inspector Carlene Phipps of the Traffic Department, on the Wednesday (March 23) edition of Working for You.

“With these junctions, they are equipped with pedestrian crossings. Signals are installed at these junctions and pedestrians are required to cross the road in the vicinity of the traffic lights only when it displays the crossing for pedestrians to cross. Failing to do so, you can be fined up to $500,” said Inspector Phipps.

Equally important, motorists are required to comply with the traffic signals.

“If vehicular traffic is facing the green light signal they may proceed straight through or turn right or left unless a sign or marking prohibits each such turn or straight through the movement,” she said. “On a green arrow, the driver shall turn in the direction indicated by the signal. For example, if you are coming out of Port Zante you will see the arrow indicating left so you go straight down the Bay (Road) towards the bus terminal.”

Yellow signal light indicates that the red signal is about to appear, therefore, motorists are encouraged to prepare to stop when they see the yellow light.

“Vehicular traffic facing a yellow light is hereby warned that the related green light is being terminated or that red light is upcoming or prepare to stop. When yellow light is flashing, drivers of vehicles facing such signals may proceed through the intersection or pass signals with caution, giving way to pedestrians,” said the Inspector.

Inspector Phipps added that drivers are required to bring their vehicle to a stop at or before arriving at the limited lines at the intersection once there is a steady red light. Additionally, a flashing red signal light means exactly the same as a stop sign. After stopping, drivers may proceed when it is safe to do so and observe the right-of-way rules.