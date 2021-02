BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Financial Statements of St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board for the period ending December 31, 2019, were presented to the Federal Parliament on February 18. Minister with responsibility for Social Security, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton said the statements showed that the institution continues to see positive growth. “I should […]

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Government of Romania is inviting applications to fill scholarships to study at universities in the State of Romania. These scholarships are opened to citizens of Saint Kitts and Nevis through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral levels. The language of instruction […]