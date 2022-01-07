Parents Strongly Encouraged To Remind Students To Wear Face Masks In School

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 06, 2022 (SKNIS): Deputy Chief Education Officer, Lisa Pistana, is calling on parents and guardians to stress the importance of wearing a face mask to their child/children who are preparing to return to school this month.

Health authorities advise that wearing a face mask covering the nose, mouth, and chin, particularly in public spaces, is an important tool in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As St. Kitts and Nevis goes through the fourth wave of the virus, Mrs. Pistana, who was a guest on the January 05 edition of Working for You, said that students must wear a facemask while in school to protect themselves and others.

“We encourage you as parents to talk to your students about keeping on their masks. It is easier to wear a medical mask,” she said, referring to the blue or black surgical mask that many wear.

However, the cost of the surgical masks and a shortage in supply may affect the availability of the product to some households. In such a case, the Deputy Chief Education Officer said that wearing a reusable cloth mask is preferred as “any mask is better than no mask.”

Mrs. Pistana stressed that the masks should not be found in students’ pockets, on their wrists or as a chin cup.

“When they are interacting, especially when they get in close contact with each other, make sure that your mask covers your nose, mouth and chin so that whatever you have stays with you and whatever that other person has stays with that person.”

Adults were also strongly encouraged to give the students a small vial of hand sanitizer so that they can sanitize frequently. The students must also be advised to maintain physical distance as much as possible whether within or outside of the school compound.