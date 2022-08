The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 11, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — One of the three men pardoned by the governor general last week has found himself in trouble with the law once again.

According to Commissioner of Police Gilroy Brandy, Kemba Swanston is in custody for questioning in connection with an allegation of assault involving a woman.

The incident occurred on Wednesday.

Investigations are underway and will have more details as they become available.