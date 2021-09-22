SAN JOSE/PANAMA CITY, Sept 21 (Reuters) – Authorities in Costa Rica and Panama said on Tuesday they detained more than 40 people suspected of operating a cross-country people-trafficking organization by smuggling migrants overland to the United States. The network handled migrants from Asian and African countries and to a lesser extent people from Cuba, Haiti […]

Sep 22, 2021 The Associated Press The Rundown Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Many Haitian migrants camped in a small Texas border town are being released in the United States, two U.S. officials said, undercutting the Biden administration’s public statements that […]