World View: Some Haitians Freed in US, Biden Urges Vaccine Donation, Racism Top Item at UN, More - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Wed Sep 22 , 2021
Sep 22, 2021 The Associated Press The Rundown Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Many Haitian migrants camped in a small Texas border town are being released in the United States, two U.S. officials said, undercutting the Biden administration’s public statements that […]

