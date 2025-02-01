New Road Traffic Fatality Under Police Investigation  Ready Cash Wraps Up Exciting December Promotion with Thrilling Grand Prize Shopping Spree  ST. KITTS ABATTOIR ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF CATTLE SLAUGHTERING SERVICES FOR FACILITY UPGRADES  ST. KITTS AND NEVIS NATIONAL DR. ROBERT SPRINGETT EARNS L.L.M. IN COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LAW, PLANS TO MAKE AN IMPACT AT HOME  Minister Konris Maynard Recaps Work Done by WSD in 2024  ST. KITTS AND NEVIS GOVERNMENT FACILITATES ELECTRONIC VEHICLE TRAINING AS PART OF SUSTAINABLE ISLAND STATE AGENDA 
Palestinian patients on way to Egypt as Rafah crossing opens after 9 months 

01 February 2025
The Rafah border crossing has opened for the first time in nearly nine months to allow sick and wounded Palestinian patients in Gaza to travel to Egypt for medical treatment.

Health ministry in Gaza on Saturday said a group of 50 patients are set to cross Rafah to reach Egypt.

Egyptian television showed a Palestinian Red Cross ambulance pulling up to the crossing gate, and several children brought out on stretchers and transferred to ambulances on the Egyptian side.

The reopening of the Rafah crossing represents a significant breakthrough that bolsters the ceasefire deal Israel and Hamas agreed to earlier this month.

Israel agreed to reopen the crossing after Hamas released the last living female captives in Gaza.

More to come…

 

