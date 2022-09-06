Palestinian killed and 16 others injured by Israeli troops in West Bank demolition operation

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Jerusalem (CNN)A Palestinian man was shot dead and 16 others were wounded during an Israeli military operation in Jenin in the West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

The ministry identified the dead man as 29-year-old Mohammad Sabaaneh.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were in Jenin “in order to demolish the residence of the terrorist who killed three people in a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv the night of April 7, 2022,” the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF regularly demolishes the homes of terror suspects and their families as punishment.

A view from inside the destroyed property.

The IDF said “a violent riot was instigated” during the operation and that “the rioters burned tires, hurled rocks, Molotov cocktails and explosive devices at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means.”

