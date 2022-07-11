Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi flooded by monsoon rains

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Karachi, PakistanTorrential rains caused widespread flooding and damage in Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi on Monday, even inundating the business district.

Most underpasses were flooded and there was nowhere to pump the flood waters out to, the chief minister for Sindh province, Murad Ali Shah said.

He said an unprecedented 126 millimeters (4.96 inches) of rain had fallen in three hours.

One death has been confirmed in the latest spell of monsoon rains , adding to the 29 reported since they began last month.

The streets of affluent areas such as the Defence Housing Authority complex and Clifton were flooded, with water gushing into houses.

