Pair Convicted For Gun & Ammo Possession

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 19, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Sylaine Phipps and Tyrique Jones have been convicted for the Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition on April 17th, 2023.

Both have been sentenced to serve three (3) years in His Majesty’s Prison on each charge with their sentences set to run concurrently.

The conviction stems from a gun find in October 2021.

During a security check at the entrance of Club Dubai, a night spot in Basseterre on October 22, a Beretta PX4 Storm Pistol and several rounds of 9mm ammunition were found in Phipps’s bag.

She was taken into Police custody along with Jones. Phipps was charged on October 26 and Jones was charged on October 28th as he was a police officer at the time and the matter was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

They were both remanded to prison.

