PAHO Says Two Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines Could Be Distributed Globally. – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

admin 15 hours ago

WASHINGTON, DC–Assistant Director for the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, says at least two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being targeted for distribution to countries globally, “quickly and equitably”. Speaking during PAHO’s COVID-19 digital briefing on Wednesday (November 18), Dr. Barbosa advised that this will be done under the World Health […]
Next Post

G-20 Summit Leaders Vow To Make COVID Vaccine Widely Available, Tackle Debt Of Poor Nation - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Sun Nov 22 , 2020
(VOA) The Group of 20 virtual summit vowed Sunday to spare no effort in making a COVID-19 vaccine widely available to all populations. Regarding vaccines, tests and treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, “We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all […]

You May Like