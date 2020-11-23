PAHO Says Two Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines Could Be Distributed Globally. – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

WASHINGTON, DC–Assistant Director for the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, says at least two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being targeted for distribution to countries globally, “quickly and equitably”. Speaking during PAHO’s COVID-19 digital briefing on Wednesday (November 18), Dr. Barbosa advised that this will be done under the World Health […]
G-20 Summit Leaders Vow To Make COVID Vaccine Widely Available, Tackle Debt Of Poor Nation - The St Kitts Nevis Observer
Sun Nov 22 , 2020