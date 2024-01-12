PAHO Donates EEG Machine to JNF General Hospital

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Jan 25, 2024 (ZIZ Newsroom): The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) donated an electroencephalography (EEG) machine to the Joseph N. France General Hospital during a short handing-over ceremony on Thursday (January 25, 2024).

During her remarks, PAHO Representative for St. Kitts and Nevis, Anneke Wilson stated that the EEG machine was procured for $99, 401 US dollars.

PAHO Representative to St. Kitts and Nevis, Anneke Wilson

She also underscored the significance of the donation.

“The EEG machine that you are receiving today is a powerful tool in the accurate diagnosis and effective management of neurological and mental health disorders across all age groups. This contribution from PAHO Underscores the organization’s dedication to supporting health systems, strengthening and promoting advancement in the use of safe, effective and quality medical technologies throughout the region.”

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrence Drew

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrence Drew stated that the donation of the EEG machine is timely and needed in the Federation.

“This machine, I would say, is well needed here in our federation. As a practicing physician, not too long ago, I used to see a lot of patients who had neurological diseases and seizures and so forth. And it was, of course, impossible for them to get some of the necessary investigation that would, of course, redound in their better management and treatment.”

He also stated that the addition of the EEG machine at the J.N.F Hospital contributes to one of the pillars set to achieve the Sustainable Island Agenda.

“This machine would ensure that people are diagnosed better, they are treated better, and this will contribute to what we call, of course, secure health care or better delivery of health care. As we seek to build out our sustainable island state, and we seek to build on our pillars, one of them, of course, is social protection, and under social protection comes health. And we are really geared towards providing universal health care. But not just universal health care. But there has to be quality, there has to be equity”

Prime Minister Drew expressed gratitude to PAHO and Cuba for their collaboration on the acquisition of the EEG machine as the Ministry of Health continues to build out a more modern healthcare system.