PAEC OAS Scholarship Program

Nationals or permanent residents of the Organization of American States (OAS) Member States are invited to apply for scholarships to pursue Master’s in Human Development offered by the OAS and the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences of Argentina through the Partnerships Program for Education and Training (PAEC).

The scholarships cover 50 percent of the total program cost, and the programme is set to commence on September 05, 2022. A deadline of Wednesday, June 15, 2022 has been set for the submission of all documents.

Successful candidates will have the opportunity to study online with two onsite Integration Seminars in Buenos Aires which will be offered in Spanish by the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences of Argentina for a period of two years.

Questions regarding this scholarship programme should be addressed to Mrs. Rosario Villanueva Popovici at [email protected] with a copy to [email protected].

Prospective applicants may visit:

http://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/PAEC/2022/Convocatoria_OEA-FLACSO_Maestria-Desarrollo-Humano_2022-FINAL.pdf for more information.