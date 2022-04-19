PAEC OAS – EUDE Scholarships Programme

The Organization of American States, in collaboration with the European School of Management and Business-EUDE Business School, is offering scholarships to pursue Master’s studies at a discounted rate at the European School of Management Business –EUDE Business School. Available programmes include business administration, human resources, marketing, international trade, finance, logistics, environmental management, and big data.

Applicants are required to have gained acceptance into their school of choice before applying for the scholarship.

Kindly note that the deadline for submission of applications is Friday, May 06, 2022. The entire application process MUST be done online.

Prospective applicants may visit the link below to access all necessary information, including the application form.

OAS