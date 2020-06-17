Over 16,000 New Coronavirus Cases Registered In Latin America In One Day

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. June 18, 2020: A whopping 16, 760 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed across Latin America on Wednesday, a News Americas analysis has found.

NANN last night found that the 16,000-plus new cases in one day occurred in 9 countries. Brazil continues to lead the region as the epicenter, registering almost 6,000 news cases alone yesterday.

Mexico registered the second highest number of new cases in one day with 4,599 while Peru saw the third highest for the day with 3,752 confirmed cases.

Other countries saw numbers in the triple digits only. Bolivia saw 810 new cases while Ecuador reported 547.

Honduras reported 478 new cases for the day while in Guatemala, there were 434. El Salvador reported 125 new cases Wednesday while Costa Rica saw 75 and Paraguay reported 5.

There were also 1,394 deaths across the region with Mexico seeing the most deaths in a single day in the region with 730 as its death toll climbed to 18,310.

Chile saw no new cases but 232 new deaths to see the number of people there who have died from the virus climb to 3,615. And Peru saw its death total rise by 201, to 7,257.

Brazil saw 129 new deaths Wednesday as its death total climbed to while 45,585, Ecuador added 37 new deaths to reach 4,007.

Bolivia’s total deaths reached 659 as it jumped by 27 yesterday and while Argentina reported no new cases, its death tally climbed by 8 to 886.

Guatemala added 19 more deaths to reach 419 while Honduras reported 8 new deaths to reach 330 in total.

El Salvador also reported two new deaths Wednesday while Paraguay reported one.

