Orvis Pogson Convicted for Double Murder

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 8, 2022 (DPP) — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has reported that Orvis Pogson was convicted by a unanimous jury for the double murder of sisters Naomi Finch and Jimmyliah Finch, which took place on March 1, 2018.

According to the DPP, After the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on counts 1 and 2 (murder) His Lordship Justice Morley ordered a presentence report and victim impact statement in preparation for his sentence on October 10, 2022.

On April 12, 2022, Pogson pleaded guilty to manslaughter but the Director of Public Prosecutions did not accept the guilty plea of manslaughter and the matter proceeded to trial, where he was convicted for the double murder.