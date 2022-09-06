Orientation Held for Incoming Students of the University of the West Indies Open Campus St. Kitts and Nevis Site

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 6, 2022 (UWI Open Campus) — On August 24th and 25th The University of the West Indies Open Campus St. Kitts and Nevis Site held its first face-to-face student orientation sessions since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The sessions welcomed new students commencing their studies at the undergraduate and postgraduate degree levels. Fifty-five (55) persons have been accepted to commence their studies with The University of the West Indies Open Campus St Kitts and Nevis Site for the 2022-2023 academic year. These students will pursue studies in various fields including Early Childhood Development and Family Studies, Economics, Banking and Finance, Accounting, Sports Kinetics, Criminology, Educational Leadership and Management, Business Management, Financial Management, Human Resource Management, Psychology, Paralegal Studies, International Management and Tourism and Hospitality Management.

During the orientation sessions, the Head of the Open Campus St Kitts and Nevis, Mrs Gaile Gray-Phillip, gave an overview on The University of the West Indies and the Open Campus. Two recent past students and a current student shared their experiences and useful tips for studying online while managing work and family commitments. In Nevis, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr Kevin Barrett, and the Principal Education Officer, Ms Zahnela Claxton, gave brief encouraging and motivating remarks to the new students. Both evenings ended with a “Meet and Greet” session which allowed the new arrivals to interact with each other, staff and current students.