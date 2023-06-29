Organizers Address Concerns About Nevis Mango Festival

Basseterre, St. Kitts July 3, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The organizers of the recently concluded Mango Festival in Nevis say they are taking stock of the concerns and issues that arose during the staging as they plan for next year’s event.

In a statement released on Monday the Nevis Tourism Authority said “We are aware that the large number of patrons created some logistical challenges which detracted from the quality of the event for some who attended. We sincerely apologize for those challenges and are in the process of undertaking an urgent post-mortem to examine how we can improve so that all our patrons can be guaranteed a first-class event.”

Aside from the logistical challenges the organizers say the event was a success. The release said “The unprecedented turnout was demonstrative of the success of our marketing efforts for this year’s staging of the festival. “

Next year will be the Mango Festival’s 10th anniversary and the Nevis Tourism Authority says it is encouraging feedback from the public as to “how we can better ensure that the Nevis Mango Festival continues to be one of the Caribbean’s premier festivals. “