Organizations Mourn The Passing Of Sharina Laws

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 25th August 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Organizations across St. Kitts have been mourning the passing of Attorney Sharina Laws who died earlier this week.

In a statement issued on Friday The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College described Miss Laws as “a dedicated and esteemed member of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College Board of Governors”.

The statement said “her remarkable journey as a legal professional and her unwavering commitment to education have left an indelible mark on our institution and beyond”.

The college went on to extend thoughts and prayers to Miss Law’s family and loved ones saying “We hope they find comfort in knowing that her legacy will continue to influence and guide us in the future”.

Meanwhile, the St. Kitts Nevis Football Association also offered it’s condolences to the family of Sharina Laws.

In a post to its official Facebook page on Thursday the SKNFA said “The SKNFA conveys condolences on the passing of Sharina Laws. Sharina served as Chair of the SKNFA Disciplinary Committee and was a Member of the Caribbean Football Union Legal Committee. Her passing is a huge loss to her profession and the areas she served in football. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

-30-