Opportunities Abound For Women Footballers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 26, 2022 (St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association) — The current executive of the St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association (SKNFA), has vowed to develop women’s Football within the federation and to create more opportunities for women players in the federation, to thrive in the sport.

The reformed approach to training and preparing the senior and junior players, is already taking shape and the players are seeing the results of it.

Women’s Football at the international level is growing in leaps and bounds and opportunities exist for players to get scholarships to play for Colleges and Universities, all around the world, while pursuing their studies.

Several local players have had the opportunity already, in gaining scholarships, while others have been contracted to overseas clubs.

Earl Jones, the local women’s coach, sees much talent among the current crop of players and thinks that a lot of the players have a bright future ahead of them.