The content originally appeared on: CNN

On Thursday, El Shafee Elsheikh was convicted by a jury in Virginia of eight charges of assisting in the kidnappings and deaths of four American journalists and aid workers in Syria. Elsheikh, who was stripped of his British citizenship four year ago, was a member of the notorious group of sadistic ISIS members known as “the Beatles” because of their distinctive London accents. Elsheikh, 33, now faces a life sentence.