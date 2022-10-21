Opening of the New Session of Parliament

The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, October 21, 2022: The Opening of the New Session of Parliament  is scheduled for Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Royal Ballroom in Frigate  Bay. 

The Opening Session will be preceded by a Guard of Honour which will take place at 9:30 am in the  Grand Plaza. 

In accordance with Section 46 (1) of the Constitution of St. Christopher and Nevis, the Proclamation  Summoning the New Session of the National Assembly will be read. 

Following the Proclamation, a new Speaker of the House will be elected and subsequently a Deputy  Speaker. 

The Speaker of the National Assembly is elected by the Members. As the presiding officer, he/she  decides all questions of procedure, maintains order with complete impartiality, and protects the  privilege of freedom of speech by ensuring that all Members are given a fair opportunity to express their views – but within the rules.  

The newly elected Speaker will give his/her announcements which will be followed by the Throne  Speech by Governor General’s Deputy, Her Excellency Marcella Althea Liburd Esq, JP.  

The first meeting of the National Assembly will be held on Thursday 27th October at 10:00 am at the  National Assembly Chamber, Government Headquarters, Basseterre.  