Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, October 21, 2022: The Opening of the New Session of Parliament is scheduled for Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Royal Ballroom in Frigate Bay.

The Opening Session will be preceded by a Guard of Honour which will take place at 9:30 am in the Grand Plaza.

In accordance with Section 46 (1) of the Constitution of St. Christopher and Nevis, the Proclamation Summoning the New Session of the National Assembly will be read.

Following the Proclamation, a new Speaker of the House will be elected and subsequently a Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker of the National Assembly is elected by the Members. As the presiding officer, he/she decides all questions of procedure, maintains order with complete impartiality, and protects the privilege of freedom of speech by ensuring that all Members are given a fair opportunity to express their views – but within the rules.

The newly elected Speaker will give his/her announcements which will be followed by the Throne Speech by Governor General’s Deputy, Her Excellency Marcella Althea Liburd Esq, JP.

The first meeting of the National Assembly will be held on Thursday 27th October at 10:00 am at the National Assembly Chamber, Government Headquarters, Basseterre.