One person dead, six with life-threatening injuries after car driven into crowd in Berlin

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A car drove into a crowd of people in a busy shopping district in western Berlin on Wednesday, killing at least one woman and leaving six others with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

More than a dozen people in total were injured when the driver ploughed into people on Kurfuerstendamm avenue, near the landmark Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, at around 10:30 a.m. local time, according to the German capital’s police and fire department.

After slamming into the crowd, the small silver Renault careened toward Tauentzienstrasse, a tree-lined street popular with tourists, before crashing through a glass shop window.

“A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act,” Berlin police tweeted after the incident.

Police said that the driver, a 29-year-old German-Armenian national, was detained at the scene and is being questioned.

