Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 7, 2022 (ZIZ) — The Federation has recorded one more Covid-19 related death. This brings the national total to 38.

The Ministry of Health made the announcement in the Covid-19 situation report for Sunday, February 6th.

According to the report, 1 more confirmed positive cases were recorded in the preceding 24 hours.

That brings the total number of active cases to 191.

There have been 5476 positive cases recorded so far with 5247 recoveries.