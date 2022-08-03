Old Road, Bath Bring the Curtains Down on SKNFA Premier League Regular Season

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 30, 2022 (SKNFA) — MFCR United Old Road Jets and Hotsprings Bath United played to a 2-2 draw on Friday in the final match of the 2021 SKNFA Premier League Season at the Warner Park. The result had no bearing on the playoff or regulation battle, as the Super Six Playoff teams were already determined before the match. Bath had well survived the relegation zone, with Trafalgar Southstars and TGE Dieppe Bay Eagles already relegated to First Division football.

Bath got on to the scoresheet, the first courtesy of a Malik Stanley own goal in the 30th minute. Old Road however was persistent and Kaylon Liburd, who missed several chances in their last match against Trafalgar Southstars, found the back of the net twice. The first was a header from a beautiful cross from his teammate into the danger zone, scored in the 60th minute and the other was a tap-in from a low cross in the 75th minute. The lead was however short-lived as Bath earned a penalty, which was converted by Phillion Lavia in the 79th minute.

Old Road was actually shorthanded for the second time in a row, forcing coach Alexis Morris and one of his assistants to suit up and take the field. Coach Morris shared his thoughts after the match, about taking the field for the first time in years and why his team had fewer players to play the last two matches of the season. “It’s hard out there but basically when we came to the park tonight and we only had eight players suited up; I just had to make a decision. Luckily, some gears were around so I just decided to put on the boots and help out the team,” he said. He disclosed that there was a disciplinary issue why some of the players were not available to compete in those matches, but he promised to have a totally new team next season. “Old Road United will be regrouping for the 2022-2023 season and I can tell you, when we do come back we will have a brand-new team and we will be a force to reckon with,” Coach Morris said.

Meanwhile, Bath’s Coach Alex Claxton said the match could have gone either way. But he stressed that his objective to stay up in the Premier League on their first season back was achieved. “It’s the end of the season and our objective was met,” Claxton said. “We are happy with the performance of the team and we are going to have some active rest and look forward to preparing for the (new) season,” he added.

So, with the regular season of the Premier League now over, the top six teams have qualified for the Super Six Playoffs, namely: St. Paul’s United at the top of the table winning the regular season; Garden Hotspurs in 2nd place, Cayon Rockets in third place, St. Peters FC in 4th place, Village Superstars in 5th and 6th for Conaree FC. The SKNFA Supers Six Playoffs are due to start in August.