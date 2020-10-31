Oh, No! Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90. James Bond Actor First Starred In Dr. No, Filmed On Location In Jamaica. – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Legendary James Bond actor Sean Connery has died, aged 90. The Scottish Bafta-winning star played the British spy in seven films from 1962 until 1983. His first appearance came in Dr No in 1962. His other Bond films included From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), and You Only Live Twice (1967). He returned to the role twice more in Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never […]