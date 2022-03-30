Officials From the Ministry of Education Are Special Guests on Working for You on Wednesday, March 30

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 30, 2022 (SKNIS): Officials from the Curriculum Development Unit—Teacher Resource Center (CDU-TRC) within the Ministry of Education will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The special guests will be Amanda Serrant-Edmead, Acting Director of the CDU-TRC, and Ornella Halliday-Bacchus, Assessment Coordinator, CDU-TRC.

The discussion will focus on the approach to the National Key-Stage Assessment of Learning (KAL). An overview of KAL will be given looking at its purpose and objectives.

