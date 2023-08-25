Official Calendar Launch of Sugar Mas 52 Activities

The official calendar of activities for the 52nd staging of St. Kitts and Nevis’ National Carnival – Sugar Mas – has been revealed.

During the first Sugar Fix Episode for this year on Monday, Chairperson of the National Carnival Committee, Shannon Hawley and Director of Carnival, Clement O’Garro spoke of some of the events on the calendar.

“We start with the opening of Carnival, which is on the 15th of December, and that is the official start of nonstop activity – 19 days of 19 days of nonstop activity. Sunday, 17th December, it’s Sugar Mas “Rock the Runway”, in addition to Festival of Lights. It’s a private event. It returns wholesome family entertainment. They’ve been on the Carnival calendar for the past few years and we’re happy to have them back on for this year. On the 18th is the ASAP Glow Parade. On Tuesday 19th of December, its Miss Teen St. Kitts-Nevis Pageant.”

Miss Hawley said filling the need for more day-time events for visitors and locals, there is also the addition of “Study It On the Block”.

Study at Entertainment is actually hosting, uh, two weeks, well, 18 days Of nonstop activity. Downtown bas people asked it last year. We brought it on board late in the calendar and we, we felt that more could have been done to attract individuals downtown to ensure that our vendors were well supported And therefore, the National Carnival Committee is partnering with Study at Entertainment.

Sugar Mas 52 activities run from Nov 25 to January 2nd.

-30-