Official Address in Recognition of World Post Day 2022 October 09, 2022

On the 9th October 2022, the St. Kitts and Nevis Postal Service joins in celebrating ‘World Post Day” globally. The day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (U.P.U) formation in 1874. The purpose of World Post Day is to bring awareness of the post in the everyday lives of people and businesses, as well as its contribution to social and economic development.

The theme for this year’s World Post Day is “Post For Planet”. It is evident for years that climate change is real. We only have to view the international news to see the effects of climate change on countries around the world, whether it is historic flooding, severe droughts, more frequent and intense storms and hurricanes and frequent wildfires. These cannot be ignored. Even in our very own St. Kitts and Nevis, we have been experiencing significant periods of droughts over the past several years. In fact, rainfall in our Federation has decreased by about 20% just in the last decade.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Postal Service, as a global player in the delivery of goods and services, has an important role to play in reducing our carbon footprint and making our planet greener. Several years ago, the General Post Office and Sub-Post Offices replaced their lighting to more efficient LED Bulbs to be more energy conscious. The Post Office will further engage the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Sustainable Development to continue other energy saving initiatives in keeping with our Countries goal to go green. The Post Office will also partner with the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology in the digital transformation of our services to minimize paper use and increase efficiency of the services we deliver. Of course, there is much more that can be done and will be done to reduce our carbon footprint, such as the use of electric vehicles and the like.

We cannot do it alone though, but are committed in the collective effort that is required of everyone to reduce climate change with climate action. Our very survival depends on all of us respecting the Planet we live on and being good stewards of the environment.

In conclusion, I would like to thank all the Staff at the St. Kitts and Nevis Postal Service for their hard work and dedication to the Postal Sector, and our stakeholders who have been our support throughout the years.

I wish everyone a happy and safe World Post Day.