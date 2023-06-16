OECS Hosts 73rd Meeting in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts June 20, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Leaders from across the region were in the federation over the weekend for the OECS 73rd meeting. The meeting kicked off on Sunday with a flag raising ceremony at the Zuliani Roundabout in Frigate Bay and an Opening ceremony at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

Sunday’s event also served to commemorate the OEC’S 42nd anniversary which is being observed under the theme ‘Vision. Integration. Sustainability. Progress’.

During the ceremony incoming OECS Chairman Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew said he vowed to “press forward toward sustainable development for the people of our sub region”.

The work of development is never done. It is enduring, it is an enduring commitment of a nation, of every generation, of all citizens, and of those who are trusted with the responsibility of leadership. We are proud members of the OECS, sisters and brothers connected by a common history and committed to a common cause.

He also outlined the challenges the OECS is facing and underscored where his strategic priorities lie.

“Inflation and rapidly evolving labor markets are raining heavy blows and the incomes and ability of our people to maintain themselves. Small island developing states are struggling against geopolitical and economic forces which threaten to overwhelm the small and vulnerable,” he said.

He continued, “However, across this landscape, citizens of the OACS look to their leaders for modern technologies, upgraded resilient infrastructural social and economic empowerment and opportunities that will provide them with the lives of dignity. It is against this backdrop that I have identified where I think my focus should lie.”

He said the future is in the hands of the youth and “The new global digital economy is the market space that our young people will work in and use to expand our region’s economic border. They must therefore be equipped to do so.”