OECS Congratulates Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 9, 2022 (SKNIS): Director-General of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Dr. Didacus Jules has congratulated the fourth prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.

In a congratulatory note to Prime Minister Drew, Dr. Jules said:

“On behalf of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), I extend sincere congratulations to you and the St Kitts Nevis Labour Party on your victory at the August 5, 2022, national elections. This electoral victory clearly demonstrates the confidence of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis in your vision for the progress and prosperity of the country.

“Prime Minister, your leadership comes at a time of immense global uncertainty, this resulting from among other phenomena, the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently, the war in Ukraine which has triggered supply chain disruptions and a surge in commodity prices globally. The Commission is aware of the economic impacts of these crises, particularly on the small and vulnerable states of the OECS, and the actions which must be taken to mitigate the impacts. In that regard, the Commission and its staff remain highly committed to providing support to St. Kitts and Nevis, in efforts to address these and other related challenges.

“I look forward to the prospect of working with you in your capacity as Prime Minister and, as a member of the Authority of the OECS, to jointly shape and implement policies and strategies, for the realisation of a more prosperous and sustainable future for our region.

“Finally, Prime Minister, please accept my very best wishes for every success in the discharge of your duties and responsibilities as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.”