OAS-SEDI (Argentina) Scholarships Now Available

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 24, 2022 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation): The Executive Secretariat for Integral Development (SEDI), partnering with the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences of Argentina through the Partnerships Program for Education and Training (PAEC), are now offering scholarships for a Master’s degree in Human Development.

The programme will be administered online with two onsite Integration Seminars in Buenos Aires and will be offered in Spanish by the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences of Argentina for a period of two years. These scholarships will cover 50% of the total programme cost and are available to nationals or permanent residents of OAS Members States except for Argentina.

Questions regarding this scholarship programme should be addressed promptly to Mrs. Rosario Villanueva Popovici at [email protected] and copied to [email protected].