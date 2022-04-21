OAS Scholarship Opportunities

Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis are strongly encouraged to apply for scholarships to pursue academic studies made available through the Organization of American States (OAS).

Earn a Master’s of Laws (LLM) degree programme at the American University Washington College of Law. Courses will be conducted in English and Spanish on-site, online or via hybrid learning. Earn a Master’s Degree at the Formato Educativo Escuela de Negocios. Courses will be conducted in Spanish.

Details about the university, application process, submission deadlines, and other information is available online at www.oas.org/scholarships. Questions regarding the scholarship programme should be addressed to [email protected]