OAS Consultancy Opportunities

·1 min read
Home
Local News
OAS Consultancy Opportunities
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Interested persons are invited to apply for the following consultancy opportunities at the Organization of American States (OAS) General Secretariat in Washington D.C. U.S.A.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Functional Consultant – Finance & Operations (Specific Funds)

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Functional Consultant – Human Resources (Specific Funds)

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Functional Consultant – Supply Chain (Specific Funds)

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Technical Consultant (6 consultancies available) (Specific Funds)

Organizational Unit: Department of Information and Technology Services (DOITS)

See also

The deadline to apply for the abovementioned consultancy opportunities is Saturday, April 30, 2022.  Please submit an updated CV and a cover letter (no more than 500 words) by email to [email protected].

For more information on the abovementioned consultancy opportunities, kindly visit Consultancy Opportunities.