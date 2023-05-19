Nyabinghi Theocracy Order Donates Books to Cayon High School

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 22, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): As part of their African Liberation Day week of activities, the Nyabinghi Theocracy Order donated a number of books to the History department of the Cayon High School in a short ceremony held on the school’s compound on Monday(May 22, 2023).

Public Relations Officer(P.R.O) for the Nyabinghi Theocracy Order, Ras Iya used the opportunity to explain to the students the establishment of African Liberation Day and the rationale behind the donation of the books.

He stated, “Our activities mark the 60th/50th anniversary. Our activity within the 50th meaning that St. Kitts and Nevis had start celebrating African Liberation Day in the 1973.Now African Liberation Day was established on the 25th of May 1963 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with 31 heads of state who were just coming out of the colonial powers, but Ethiopia itself was a full independent country out of all of these countries that is now having the independence from the colonial masters, and when we say colonial masters, we are talking about Europe in particular Britain, France, Italy, Spain and all these who have come to dominate our African heritage. So, we are here now as a gesture to give local history books to the Cayon Secondary School.”

He also spoke about one of the books that chronicled the Buckley’s Uprising.

“The books that we are here displaying include “40 Years Struggle” which is about the Buckley’s Uprising. This is something that gives the details of the1935, 28th of January(Buckley’s Uprising) where we always come and celebrate in commemoration of our ancestors. That’s why we can be in this school because, at the early age of 1935, we could not be in school. So our ancestors broke down barriers and then the others who had come after were able to champion the cause. So, we say, give thanks for “40 Years of Struggle”.”

Principal of Cayon High School, Maurice Benjamin and Shanelle Reid of the Social Sciences Department both thanked the Nyabinghi Theocracy Order for the gesture.

Other activities to commemorate African Liberation Day include a food hamper distribution for the elderly, a panel discussion and a lecture series on Nevis.