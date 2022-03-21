NTA CEO Urging Persons To Help Nevis Win International Tourism Award

Charlestown, Nevis, March 18, 2022 (NIA) – Mr. Devon Liburd, interim CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA), is urging persons to help Nevis win an international tourism award. The island has been nominated for World Travel Awards (WTA).

World Travel Awards which was established in 1993, is the travel industry’s most prestigious awards programme, rewarding leaders in the tourism, airline, hotel, and hospitality sectors around the world.

“Nevis is thrilled to announce our nomination as a Caribbean Leading Honeymoon Destination in the 29th annual World Travel Awards…Help Nevis win by voting now through May 3 at worldtravelawards.com/vote. @worldtravelawards

“Please vote and encourage your friends, business partners, and followers to vote by posting the above to their social media platforms. You may use the image attached to your post or use one of your own choosing. It requires a little effort as you will have to register to vote, but winning the category will be great for Nevis,” he said.

Nevis hotels are also nominated in the categories of Caribbean’s Leading Beach Resort; Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort; St. Kitts and Nevis’ leading Hotel; and St. Kitts and Nevis’ Leading Resort.

Despite the ongoing global challenges, the WTA says the appetite for travel has reached unprecedented levels, evidence of which is reflected in the voting figures.

“In 2021, a record 2.3 million votes were cast, with more people taking part than in any other year of WTA’s 29-year history, representing a huge vote of confidence for the recovery of the travel and tourism industry,” the WTA said.

At present, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

The World Travel Awards annual programme is renowned as the most prestigious and comprehensive in the global industry.

The WTA says each year it covers the globe with its Grand Tour – a series of regional gala ceremonies to recognize excellence within each continent, culminating in a Grand Final at the end of the year.

This year’s Caribbean and North America Gala Ceremony will be held in Jamaica at Sandals Montego Bay. The gala ceremonies are regarded as milestone events in the travel calendar, attended by the industry’s key decision-makers, figureheads, influencers, and media.