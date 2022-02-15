NTA Announces Tourism Ambassadors 2022

Charlestown, Nevis, February 15, 2022 (Nevis Island Administration)– The following is a release from the Nevis Tourism Authority regarding the announcement of its Tourism Ambassadors for 2022.

The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) is excited to announce its panel of 2022 Ambassadors as part of the destination’s Tourism Ambassador Programme – a partnership formed with a select group of travel tastemakers, influencers, and journalists chosen exclusively for their familiarity with the island.

First launched in 2020, the Nevis Tourism Ambassador Programme shares stories of Nevis from trusted voices with audiences around the world. The 2022 line-up boasts musical performer and former Spice Girl, Mel B; model and actress, Nikeva Stapleton; award-winning spa and luxury travel influencer, Ava Roxanne Stritt; and Caribbean media expert, Brian Major. Reaching diverse industries and markets, the four Ambassadors will impart their favourite Nevis experiences from culture and history to sports and romance, and beyond.

“As travellers look to discover their next favourite destination, we’re thrilled to have these notable personalities share their insights of Nevis,” “We’re confident that our 2022 Ambassadors will create a colourful and exciting portrait of this special place we call home.”

Nevis Ambassadors are projected to showcase the island’s tourism offerings from their own unique perspective via editorial content, social networks, and interviews, among other media platforms. Throughout the year, the Ambassadors’ followers can look forward to being alerted to iconic island events like the Nevis Mango Festival, highlighting the island’s favourite fruit; the Nevis – St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim on March 27, 2022, in which participants swim the 2.5 miles from Nevis to St. Kitts; and Nevis Culturama, the island’s annual summer carnival.

Melanie ‘Mel B’ Brown MBE – Melanie Brown’s career began as a teenager with the pop phenomenon, Spice Girls. As Scary Spice she became one of the most recognisable women in the world and one-fifth of the most successful girl group of all time, selling 85 million records and creating the biggest British cultural impact on the globe since The Beatles. Together they created and spearheaded the Girl Power movement.

Since the band split in 2000, Melanie – who is a mother to three daughters, Phoenix, Angel, and Madison – went on to carve a new career as a host of television shows. Consistently voted ‘most popular’ judge on shows from America’s Got Talent to The X Factor UK, she embraced a whole new generation to become one of the most recognised faces on television, fronting shows from Lip Sync UK, The X Factor in Britain, and Australia, Dancing With The Stars in Australia, America’s Got Talent and Celebrity Juice.

Mel B is of rich Nevisian heritage on her paternal side, while her mother is British. Next year she will be changing the face of fashion and beauty, hosting an exciting multi-million-pound show where real people win modelling and brand contracts called The Fashion Hero. More recently Melanie has added author, Women’s Aid Ambassador, and now Nevis Ambassador to her long list of talents. This year Melanie was awarded an MBE by the Queen for her services to survivors of domestic abuse.

Nikeva Stapleton – A proud Nevisian raised in Chicago, Nikeva is an actor, dancer, and model, currently residing in Los Angeles. Her multifaceted career began with training as a dancer at a young age; her dedication and skill landed her at the renowned Alvin Ailey School/Fordham University BFA Program in NYC. Upon graduating, Nikeva’s professional pursuit in dance led her across stages, like the Metropolitan Opera to Jubilee! in Vegas, and on TV performances from the Today Show to America’s Got Talent.

Nikeva has been a part of iconic music videos, like David Bowie’s final project “Blackstar,” and Beyoncé’s single “Spirit” in the film, Black is King. She is currently an ensemble member of Hulu’s sketch comedy Sherman’s Showcase, and has had roles on BET’s American Soul, Spike Lee’s Chiraq, BlacKKKlansman, and Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, as well as Marlon Wayans’ film Naked and NBC’s sitcom Marlon.

Aside from performing arts, Nikeva is a fitness, fashion, and commercial model represented by Wilhelmina. She has been featured in campaigns for companies such as Balenciaga, Athleta, Nike, Adidas, Fila, MAC, and more.

Nikeva is passionate about her Caribbean roots; she is a citizen of Nevis and her family spreads throughout the West Indies. She shares her love for the performing arts through educational outreach as a teaching artist for Art Saves Lives Foundation in St. Maarten.

Ava Roxanne Stritt – Ava Roxanne Stritt has been called the most influential person in the world on spa travel and a top authority on luxury travel. Her fans say she is responsible for transforming a regular spa day into a full wellness adventure! She believes that spa, wellness, travel, and unique experiences are not just a luxury, but essential to a healthy body, mind and spirit.

Ava is a professional freelance travel writer and editor with more than a decade of experience writing for some of the world’s most respected outlets, from USA Today to Travelocity to Upscale Living Magazine. She has won numerous honours and is a member of the Society of American Travel Writers and the Wellness Tourism Association. She also was a corporate Financial Analyst before her love of travel took over!

Brian Major – A veteran travel journalist, media, and content consultant, Brian is Managing Editor, Digital Guides and Publications/Caribbean for New Jersey-based TravelPulse.com. Brian has an extensive background in travel and cruise industry journalism and public relations. He previously served as Senior Cruise Editor for both Travel Agent and Travel Weekly magazines, and as Director of Public Relations for the Cruise Lines International Assn. (CLIA) from 2003 to 2006.

Brian’s travel writing and photography have appeared on Afar.com, CondeNast Traveler.com, TravelandLeisure.com, and USAToday.com. Brian was named the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s 2015 “Inner Circle King” Award winner for trade journalism feature writing in 2015 and was a 2017 recipient of the Jamaica Tourist Board’s Martha Vickery-Wallace Memorial Award for Excellence in Travel Journalism.