Novak Djokovic starts Wimbledon with slight scare

Wimbledon (CNN)Novak Djokovic got his Wimbledon title defense off to a winning start on Monday, but he had to work hard for his 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory against world No. 81 Kwon Soon-hoo.

On the first day of action at Wimbledon, Djokovic opened play under the roof of Centre Court in a bid to win his fourth straight title at SW19 and first grand slam of the year.

The top seed’s victory against Kwon was perhaps not as routine as some expected. First, as he came from a break down in the opening set, then Kwon levelled the match by taking the second set.

Djokovic began to find his rhythm towards the end of the fourth and completed the win after securing a break midway through the fourth — shortly after he had saved three break points on his own serve.

The win made it 22 wins in a row at Wimbledon for Djokovic — a run that stretches back to the 2017 quarterfinals. He will face either Thanasi Kokkinakis or Kamil Majchrzak in the second round.

