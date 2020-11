BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Volunteer Corps members will continue their environmental activities this weekend when they stage a beach clean-up on Saturday, November 7. Irish Town Bay and Lime Kiln Bay will be targeted by the Corps members and other partners of the Department of Youth Empowerment. Youth Officer Steven Gilbert noted that the volunteers […]

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The public is encouraged to support the Ministry of Tourism in a beach clean-up at Majors Bay on Saturday, November 14. The clean-up is a key part of the ministry’s efforts to improve the coastal and ocean ecosystems. “We want the public to come out because […]