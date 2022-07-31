Notorious Travel Outlet “The Points Guy” Visits St. Kitts For Upcoming Video Series

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 27, 2022 (SKTA) — The St. Kitts Tourism Authority recently hosted the critically acclaimed production team dubbed “The Points Guy” (TPG) from 12 – 17 July 2022. Representatives of TPG visited the island exploring and gathering content for their new adventure video series, which will highlight key locations that can offer potential travelers top-quality destination experiences. The St. Kitts episode is expected to run on the TPG social channels and website later this year.

The Points Guy has a proven track record of delivering expert travel advice to its audience since its launch in June 2010. TPG has gradually developed into a lifestyle media brand with over 10 million monthly viewers and maintains an influential social media presence with over 3 million followers across Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

“We chose St. Kitts because of its ability to resonate with different types of travelers. The island is multi-dynamic, offering both adventure and relaxation. We intend to showcase the entire spectrum of what St. Kitts has to offer through the island’s culture, luxury hotels, ATV tours, local rum production, cuisine, recreational activities, and nightlife.” said TPG Video Director Ayana Morali.

CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) Mr. Ellison “Tommy” Thompson is pleased that media presence on island is increasing. “TPG’s destination piece aligns with our new advertising campaign that will launch in September. The SKTA is steadily working towards improving our brand awareness and destination marketing strategies. A refreshed marketing campaign will build excitement and familiarity in the destination’s source markets,” said CEO Thompson.

By hosting international media on the island, St. Kitts continues to strengthen brand awareness in source markets and creates a high level of booking confidence among consumers. Additionally, this exposure increases stay-over visitation and per-person / per-day spending on the island.

As the winter season approaches, the Tourism Authority foresees an increased number of media outlets and agents visiting the island to assist with the promotion of the destination within its source markets.