Nominations Open for 2022 UWI Pelican Award

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 20, 20222 (UWI) — The UWI Alumni Association St. Kitts Nevis Chapter is pleased to announce that nominations for this year’s recipient of the prestigious Pelican Award are now open. This year will mark the sixth time that the Award is being conferred in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Pelican Award is the highest honour that the Association can bestow upon an alumnus. The recipient must be a graduate of The University of the West Indies who has excelled in his/her chosen field and has had a major positive national, regional or international impact or who has contributed significantly to the development of the University or has made an outstanding contribution to any of the UWI contributing countries of the Caribbean Region. The Pelican Awardee must be a role model and inspiration to the University of the West Indies’ population globally and, in particular, the jurisdiction where they reside.

The Pelican Award is a premier opportunity for fellow alumni to express how very proud they are of the awardee, his/her, national, regional and/or international success and renown. It is conferred annually in the respective regional chapters of the Association. It cannot be conferred on active politicians, nor may it be given posthumously. The past recipients have been His Excellency Sir Samuel W. Tapley Seaton (2017), The Right Excellent Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds (2018), Dr. Keith Archibald (2019), Lorna Callendar (2020) and Honourable Justice Sir Hugh Rawlins (2021).

Alumni of the UWI are therefore invited to submit suitable nominations for consideration for the 2022 Pelican Award at the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/f03qruYVxU

The deadline for submissions is 27th June 2022. The Pelican Award Ceremony is held annually on Emancipation Day (1st August) and marks the beginning of the Global Giving period where persons are invited to donate to various causes of the UWI Open Campus or the wider University.