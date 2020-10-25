No More Mouth-To-Mouth Resuscitation: CPR Changed Due To Covid-19 – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica–October 24th, 2020–The Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) is advising members of the public, particularly those trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to observe the changes in guidelines when administering the procedure in the coronavirus (COVID-19) era. Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on Thursday (October 22) to mark CPR Week, Director of Emergency Cardiac […]
Admiral Lord Nelson’s Barbados Statue Will Be Toppled November 16th. - The St Kitts Nevis Observer
Sun Oct 25 , 2020