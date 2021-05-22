The entire nation waited with bated breaths when Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris addressed the Nation Friday night regarding the COVID-19 diagnosis of a hotel worker on Wednesday. Dr Harris although not announcing a lockdown announced some added restrictions that will take effect at 6:00 am Saturday. The prime minister said no mass events will […]
No Lockdowns but further restrictions announced – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
