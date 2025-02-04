World News
‘No guarantees’ Gaza ceasefire to hold, Trump says before Netanyahu talks
04 February 2025
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to meet President Donald Trump in Washington, DC. Speaking to reporters, Trump says he has “no guarantees” the Gaza ceasefire is going to hold.
- A gunman has been shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank after he allegedly opened fire at a military checkpoint, wounding several people.
