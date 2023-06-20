Nineteen Honored at Investiture Ceremony for Contributions to the Nation

Basseterre, St. Kitts June 20, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Nineteen persons have received national awards for their service to the nation, during an investiture ceremony at Government House on Tuesday 20th May, 2023.

The honors for the Companion of the Star of Merit and the Medal of Honor were presented to each person, or a representative by Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd GCMB JP in the presence of government officials, family, friends and well-wishers.

Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew originally announced the names on National Heroes Day in 2022.

Addressing the ceremony on Tuesday, Prime Minister Drew spoke to the notable diversity of the group of men and women being honored.

“I recognize also that the diversity among the group is notable. Gender, age, area of specialization, area of origin in St, kits and Nevis, varying physical abilities. I’m sure there are more differences; maybe religion, maybe political, but the common themes that run through all of you are the themes of selflessness service to others and country willing to sacrifice us for the greater good. And this tells us a story that it does not matter, any difference that you might have, that your contribution is needed for nation building.”

He encouraged the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to contribute to nation building in a significant way.

“Whatever little we give, even if we think it’s not significant, it might be having a tremendous impact. And with that, I encourage all of us to join the army of those who are contributing to nation building and upliftment. For no one man nor any one woman can do this by him or herself. All of us are needed are needed.”

The National honors for the Companion of the Star of Merit 2022 was awarded to

Eileen Grey for Education, Culture and Sports

Dennis Richards for Education, Arts and Culture;

Lorraine Browne, for her contributions in Education;

Dr. Lincoln Carty, for his contributions in Education;

Sylvester Charles was honored for his contribution in Education, Music, Sports and Volunteerism;

Violet Jones-Mawnlawde for her contributions in Education;

Maxwell Bass Senior for Music and Security Services;

Nathan Esdaille for Education and Religion;

Wayland Vaughan, for Education;

Shirley Kelly for Nursing Education;

Lorna Ava Henry for Culture and the Arts whose medal was received by her brother;

Pastor Lincoln Connor for Nation Building and Youth Development;

Elsie ‘Teacher Elsie’ Mills for Education and Religion;

and Clement Juni Liburd for Broadcasting.

Posthumously Lloyd Lazar was honored for contributions in Education and Sports. This was received by his wife and daughter.

For contributions in Arts and Music Kenrick Georges was also honored posthumously, the award received by his granddaughter.

Medals of Honor were awarded to

Mable Morton for Community Service and Entrepreneurship;

Clyde Richardson for Music and the Arts; and

James ‘Mickey’ Frederick for Performing Arts and Culture.

-30-